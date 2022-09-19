RFG Holdings Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

