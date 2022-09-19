Robert W. Baird Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $133.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.10.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $106.84 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

