Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

