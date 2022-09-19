Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,912 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.68. 2,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

