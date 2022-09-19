Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 108,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 22,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 63.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 94,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $32.21. 43,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

