Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CMI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

