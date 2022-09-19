Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

