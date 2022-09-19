Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 450 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,277. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

