Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 569 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

