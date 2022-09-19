Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.65) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,940 ($35.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,566.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,619.30.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 32.89 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

