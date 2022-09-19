Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $5.27 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

