Sara Bay Financial Acquires 281 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,305. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.