Sara Bay Financial Acquires 517 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 118.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,991. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

