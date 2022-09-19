Sara Bay Financial Invests $140,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 614,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,269 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 245,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

