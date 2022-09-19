Sara Bay Financial Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

