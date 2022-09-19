Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

