Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. 12,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

