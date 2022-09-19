Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $66.52. 9,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,831. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35.

