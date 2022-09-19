Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

