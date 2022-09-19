Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 109,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.