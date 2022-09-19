Seedify.fund Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00011866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $82.60 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,801,021 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

