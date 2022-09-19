SelfKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.28 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 13% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $2.25 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00118190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.