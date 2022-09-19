Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after buying an additional 1,230,172 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 582,881 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 205,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.