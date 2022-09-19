SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $594,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $345,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE S opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $428,807. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

