Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Takes $738,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $629,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 1,939,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.