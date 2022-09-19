Shih Tzu Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $910,375.58 and $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu’s launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

