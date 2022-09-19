Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of TON stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.15.

Insider Activity at Titon

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 35,498 shares of Titon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). In related news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 35,498 shares of Titon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). Also, insider Alexandra French purchased 12,738 shares of Titon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28).

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

