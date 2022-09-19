Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.02) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.94. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 642.55 ($7.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a market capitalization of £594.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02.

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

