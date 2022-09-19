Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.02) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.94. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 642.55 ($7.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a market capitalization of £594.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02.
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
