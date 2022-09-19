Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 18.9%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acme United Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Acme United stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.