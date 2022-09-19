Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 16.8%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 215,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MITT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 290,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,233. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.58.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.70%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

