Short Interest in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Grows By 8.9%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agiliti Price Performance

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.37. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,820. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.