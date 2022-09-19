Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 23.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 1.4 %

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,287. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

