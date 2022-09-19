Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Decreases By 10.5%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 620,500 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,838. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About America’s Car-Mart

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

