Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Drops By 15.0%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,777. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 32,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,679. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

