Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Declines By 11.9%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $19,915,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

