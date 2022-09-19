Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 19.7%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 5,235.8% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

