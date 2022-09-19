Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declines By 18.4%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %
BHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 24,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.64.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
