Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declines By 18.4%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

BHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 24,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,350,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

