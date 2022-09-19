Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declines By 17.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $24.32. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

