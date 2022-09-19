Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Expands By 25.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,911,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 1,525,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,185.3 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHRRF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

