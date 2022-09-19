Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increases By 25.9%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $109.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

