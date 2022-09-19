Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 10.3%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Daily Journal Price Performance
Shares of DJCO stock traded up $6.79 on Monday, hitting $267.00. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $273.48. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $242.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daily Journal (DJCO)
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.