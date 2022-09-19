Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 10.3%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of DJCO stock traded up $6.79 on Monday, hitting $267.00. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $273.48. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $242.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

