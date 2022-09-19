Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 10.6%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DLB traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $72.09. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.