Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expands By 15.3%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Envela Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Envela stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,043. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 25.0% during the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.