Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Grows By 22.6%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Euronav Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE EURN traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $19.08. 79,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

