Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Increases By 21.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNK traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,315. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Further Reading

