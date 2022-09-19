Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Increases By 12.5%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

