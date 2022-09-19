Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Declines By 16.7%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 4.2 %

FORG traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.