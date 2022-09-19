Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Rises By 24.5%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $221,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

