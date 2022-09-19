Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Declines By 17.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fossil Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.06. 12,941,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,429. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fossil Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.