Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Declines By 19.6%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 308,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $681.95 million, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

